Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $67,827.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,198.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after buying an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 380,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 97,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

