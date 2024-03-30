Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells $12,269.50 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $12,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,299.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 25th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $12,693.50.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 183.43%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,309 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,794,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after buying an additional 2,041,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bloom Burton cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

