Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Sells $23,062.34 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $23,062.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 25th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 183 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $9,051.18.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 332 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $16,450.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $38,913.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $49.62 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $317.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 113,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

