Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the February 29th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $1.17. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 266.16% and a negative net margin of 544.63%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions accounts for 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

See Also

