Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), reports. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INLX opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.33. Intellinetics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.43% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

