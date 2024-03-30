Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Up 18.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

