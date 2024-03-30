Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,253 shares of company stock worth $20,486,424 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

