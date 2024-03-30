International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $190.96 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

