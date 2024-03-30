International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.43

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 222185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

