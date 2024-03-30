Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $18.26

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.42 billion and approximately $227.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $18.26 or 0.00026059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,433,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,414,358 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

