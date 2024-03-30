Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $645.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $650.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $647.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $182 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.