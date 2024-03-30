Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

