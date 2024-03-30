Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 2.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR remained flat at $23.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,430. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.