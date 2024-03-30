Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.69. 1,343,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,242. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

