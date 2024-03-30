Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 2.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,776 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,814,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,193 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,261,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

