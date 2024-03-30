Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Cut by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $169.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

