Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01. Approximately 437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,199,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

