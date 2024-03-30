Investments & Financial Planning LLC Buys 30,492 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

