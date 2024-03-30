Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

