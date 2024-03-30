Investments & Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.02 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

