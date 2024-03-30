Iofina (LON:IOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.94 ($0.28), with a volume of 178105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Iofina Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.21 million, a PE ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.20.

Iofina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.