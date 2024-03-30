Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $14.95. 2,922,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,744,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

