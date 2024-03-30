IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Trimmed by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,731 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

NYSE:IQV opened at $252.89 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

