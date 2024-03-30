iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 2,030.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,539 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.