iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2,030.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,539 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

