iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $81.78 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

