iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 5th

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVZ opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Get iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.