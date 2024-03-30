iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Announces Dividend of $0.31

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3056 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

