iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Boosted by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEI stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
