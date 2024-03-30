iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on April 5th

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2758 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,818,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,845,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,925,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,680,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,371,000 after purchasing an additional 656,236 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 367,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

