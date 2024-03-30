iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 5th

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1346 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $79.83 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,743,192,000.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

