iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is TFB Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

