iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.37 and a 200-day moving average of $470.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

