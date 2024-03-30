iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

