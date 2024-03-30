iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

