iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
