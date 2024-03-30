iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,498 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.30% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 90,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,424. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.