iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $24.48 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

