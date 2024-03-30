iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 5th

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $26.86 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after buying an additional 534,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,343,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,484,000.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

