iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1628 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.