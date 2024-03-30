iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

IBHH opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

