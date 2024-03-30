iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Announces $0.16 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1603 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
IBHJ stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $26.25.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
