iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $21.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

