iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTM stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC owned 0.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

