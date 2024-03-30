iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $832,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

