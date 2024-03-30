iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1861 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS CEMB opened at $44.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

