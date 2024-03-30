iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.