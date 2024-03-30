iShares MBS ETF (MBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on April 5th

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 165,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 64,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

