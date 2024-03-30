iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.42. 1,714,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,243. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.