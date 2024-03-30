iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $72.83 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $877.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

