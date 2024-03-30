iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.50

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.50 and last traded at $109.17, with a volume of 63037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.14.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,218,000 after buying an additional 5,254,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,117,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,601,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.